Bystanders' shock as trio raid Michael Hill store at Bayfair Shopping Centre

Watch as three robbers smash their way into cabinets at a Michael Hill store about 5.30pm inside Bayfair Shopping Centre at Mount Maunganui.

Three people have smashed their way through glass cabinets at a Bayfair Shopping Centre jewellery store in a daylight robbery that shocked bystanders.

Within about 90 seconds the robbers had cleared jewellery from most of the cabinets, shoving it into bags, before running from the centre.

"My sister was at Bayfair about 5.30pm when she heard breaking glass," a witness told SunLive.

"She heard a lady yell out 'gun'. And she and her partner and their baby ran outside. They saw three-armed youth smashing cabinets.

"She doesn't know if there was a gunshot or not, but as they drove away they saw police arriving."

Another person said there were three youths, two wearing dark clothing, and one wearing lighter grey clothing smashing glass cabinets at Michael Hill jeweller. All were wearing hoodies.

A video taken by a shopper at the scene shows one of them jumping up onto a cabinet.

The robbery was over in less than two minutes with the robbers running from the store out through one of the Bayfair entrances.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at a commercial premises on Girven Rd, around 5:50pm, a police spokesperson said.

"It appears no-one was injured. It appears one person was armed, not with a firearm.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred and locate the offenders.”