Well-loved and used playground set alight in Christchurch

Emergency services believe a children's playground at Bromley Community Centre was intentionally set alight on Sunday night.

A fire at a “well-used and well-loved” Bromley playground on Sunday evening has “gutted” the local community.

The playground, on Bromley Rd, is next door to the Bromley Community Centre, and interim manager McGowan described it as a popular spot for mums and their children as they went to and from school.

“It hasn’t been easy for us the last few years… I wish it hadn’t happened, it was well-used and well-loved. It really is a necessary asset to the community,” she said.

”We’re really gutted”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said they sent one fire truck from Woolston to the “fully involved” fire at 7.50pm.

Parts of the playground have been completely melted, and Lyford said it is being investigated as suspicious.

Neighbours on Facebook community pages said they could smell smoke in the area at the time.

McGowan hopes the playground gets rebuilt quickly.