Gang hopeful foresaw a 'mean hiding' instead of fatal stabbing, Supreme Court hears

Justin Richard Burke (pictured) was found guilty of manslaughter after he was present when Matthew Winara Webber stabbed Shayne Heappey to death in December 2018.

A gang hopeful took an associate to a house to be “disciplined” over a $300 debt but couldn’t foresee he would be fatally stabbed, the Supreme Court has heard.

Justin Richard Burke was sentenced to five years and two months’ imprisonment in February 2021 after he was found guilty of manslaughter during a jury trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Burke was convicted for his role in the death of Shayne George Heappey at a house in Russley on December 8, 2018. His conviction appeal was being heard by the Supreme Court, sitting in Christchurch for the first time on Monday.

Matthew Winara Webber – the enforcer of the Nomads gang in Christchurch – stabbed Heappey at least 14 times over the perceived debt of $300 and for ignoring repeated requests to return a car he had borrowed and settle the debt.

Although Webber admitted carrying out the stabbing, and was subsequently jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years, Burke took Heappey, a Nomad gang associate, to the house where the attack took place.

Burke was dating the president of the gang’s daughter-in-law at the time and had hoped to become a patched member of the gang. He wanted to prove himself and his loyalty to the gang by helping Webber give Heappey his punishment. His defence said he did not know Webber had a knife.

Burke anticipated Heappey would be given a “mean hiding” as described in text messages prior to the attack – a foresight of non-fatal violence – which did not meet the legal requirement to be a party to manslaughter, his lawyer James Rapley KC told the court on Monday.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Supreme Court Justice Susan Glazebrook (left), Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann and Justice Mark O'Regan are on the panel of judges considering Burke’s appeal. (File photo).

The “discipline” attack was a punishment within the gang, much different to an attack between rival gangs, and gave context as to how Burke could not foresee death might occur.

It wasn’t in the best interests of the gang for Heappey to be killed, and it was not an authorised killing, Rapley said. Webber acted on his own and others could not have known he would kill Heappey.

“No one gets killed for $300 – this is crazy”.

Rapley argued the question trail given to the jury at trial (questions needed to be answered to reach a certain verdict) was problematic in determining whether Burke knew a knife would be used or that there would be a stabbing.

Burke’s conviction should be quashed, Rapley said.

In response for the Crown, Madeleine Laracy submitted that for a manslaughter conviction to apply, Burke must have foreseen an incident where harm would occur, and death was the result.

“(Burke) himself said in his statement, ‘I thought what was going to happen was a mean hiding’.”

Supplied Nomads gang associate Shayne Heappey was stabbed 14 times in December 2018 and died in Christchurch Hospital.

Burke’s statement showed he knew harm would be caused..

The law was deliberately broad for party involvement in crimes to prevent “the evil of criminal combinations” and assign culpability to those involved consistently, Laracy said.

An unlawful act needed to be objectively dangerous for a manslaughter conviction to apply this way and in this case it was, Laracy argued, because it was clear a “mean hiding” meant a serious physical assault.

The Court of Appeal previously said Burke was prepared to help Webber with the common plan of giving Heappey “a hiding” – even though he knew Webber was the gang’s enforcer and prone to violence – and he must have known there was a possibility Webber could kill Heappey.

The Supreme Court said the question that needed to be looked at was if the Court of Appeal had correctly interpreted and applied the section of the Crimes Act that deals with the foreseeability required for proving liability for manslaughter.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, Justice Susan Glazebrook, Justice Mark O’Regan, Justice Joe Williams and Justice Stephen Kós are considering the appeal.

“Sitting in Christchurch provides the opportunity for interested members of the public, the profession, and law students to see how we operate,” Justice Winkelmann previously said.

“We believe this is one step we can take to increase understanding of the role that the courts play in our society, and in particular the role the Supreme Court plays in hearing cases of public importance.”

The hearing continues..