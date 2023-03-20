Manhunt after shooting in Porirua
A manhunt is under way after a shooting in the Porirua suburb of Tīhahi Bay.
Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said police were trying to find Sam Murray, 36, after a person was shot in the leg on Friday in Owhiti St.
The victim was in a serious but stable condition in hospital, Middlemiss said.
“A large number of police are involved in the investigation and subsequent enquiries.
“We have executed a number of search warrants in relation to the incident, however Murray and the weapon involved remain at large.
“While he is not believed to be a direct threat to the public, he is possibly armed and should not be approached.”
Murray, who had links to Hawke’s Bay, was likely actively avoiding police, Middlemiss said.