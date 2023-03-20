Hooded offenders smash way into jewellery store

Two North Canterbury stores suffered break-ins over the weekend.

For the second time in a week PhoneCloud Kaiapoi, technology and vape store, had been broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Owner Nephi Hatcher lives in Auckland and said he woke up both times to missed calls from his son who looks after the store.

”This has caused a lot of inconvenience... this time they took knives and ipads,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher was “angry and frustrated” that he wasn’t there, especially as it was a repeat offence to his store.

This time around the offenders smashed both doors at the entrance of the store and the glass cabinets.

Hatcher believes the offenders were the same people from last time and are now trying to sell the stolen items from his store online.

Stuff Vape and technology store PhoneCloud in Kaiapoi has been broken into for the second time in a week.

Just a 10-minute drive up the road, Dave Stewart owner of Rangiora Showcase Jewellers, was woken up on Monday morning from his shop’s monitoring system company trying to call him after four people broke into his store.

“We have pretty comprehensive alarms and cameras in store,” he said.

Using a sharp object, four offenders smashed a hole through the store’s thick laminated safety glass, big enough for them to get in.

Stewart hadn’t finished assessing what was stolen, but said various jewellery items and watches had been taken from the early morning raid.

“Being a husband-and-wife business and employing several local employees, it’s not a nice feeling... the staff are a bit shaken up,” said Stewart.

Finding out about the early Monday morning raid, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey was alarmed to hear of another shop in the area being a target of an overnight break-in.

“Following on from the ram raid of a dairy late last year and two retail shops on the high street over New Years, this is clearly part of a growing trend,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey shared that a community-led CCTV network in the district could be a solution to the break-ins. (File photo)

After visiting the jewellery shop on Monday morning, Doocey was comforted to know no-one had been injured, but said this was the last thing needed when small businesses were under pressure.

Doocey said many business owners felt “a sense of increased anxiety” due to spikes in retail crime.

One solution he shared was a community-led CCTV network in the district.

“I am joining the growing call from residents and business owners to increase our CCTV network and ensure we are able to identify offenders in a timely manner.”