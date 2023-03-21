Retail crime unlikely to reach 'tipping point' in Hamilton, says expert

The criminal behaviour which has seen two Hamilton dairies permanently close their doors in the last week is following an established pattern and is unlikely to get ‘out of control’, says an expert.

Waikato University’s senior lecturer for Institute for Security and Crime Sciences Lisa Tompson, said she doesn’t think the latest run of prominent retail crime is going to reach a tipping point where it becomes impossible to stop.

“If we are talking 15–20 years ago in other countries, crimes like this were incredibly high, and I don’t think they just kept escalating until it came completely out of control. It usually reached a threshold before action took place and that is already happening here.”

Tompson said one of the things which helps with the fear of crime is working toward making crime less likely to happen.

“I know there is quite a lot of effort going on in Hamilton especially with the business associations, the police and council, there are a lot of people working towards this.

“But it’s not an easy nut to crack because there is a lot of opportunistic offending where people will spot an opportunity and exploit it.”

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Youth justice works for 90% of people, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says, "but there is this top group that are proving very, very difficult".

There is also a hard core element to it where offenders not just spotting opportunities they’re creating them.

“That’s much harder because you can’t just prevent it through the measures that we traditionally used in retail crime prevention. That needs layers of prevention activity.

This includes working with various services and organisations that work with young people at risk and other types of individuals who probably are at risk of being involved in retail crime.

And Tompson said its understandable dairy owners are alarmed and living in a fearful state because there’s been a lot of media reporting, and a large amount of chat amongst the retailers for months now.

supplied Waikato University senior lecturer for Institute for Security & Crime Sciences Lisa Tompson.

“The level of concern is understandable, however it might not quite be matched to the realities of the risks that are being posed at the moment. I would imagine for retail staff any risk, even if it’s a minimal risk, is a risk too great to their safety which is the understandable bit.

“But the likelihood of them actually being a victim of serious assault is incredibly low.”

She believes what is needed now is lots of reassurance to allow retail workers to process that perception of fear and also to reassure them there are things happening to make them safer.

Retail crime has been around since retailers opened, it’s not a new problem.

“There are plenty of places around the world who have had significantly high crime levels in retail establishments and concerted efforts have been made to bring that down. And there has been a lot of effort globally in the last decade or so to really push out what are known as the principles of crime prevention through environmental design.”

This is things like re-designing the store layout for better sight lines, and ensuring the customer is under some kind of surveillance.

As for a clothing store in Hamilton’s central business district opting to choose who they let in and out – Tompson doesn’t think it will stop the shoplifters.

“I completely understand why the store would do that but the retail crime prevention research base shows you can’t actually tell who is a shoplifter who is going to cause trouble by what they look like. There is almost no real profile of shoplifters that is limited to a particular demographic – it’s quite widespread.”