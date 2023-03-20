Vape shop hit by burglars a second time in three days

Thieves forced their way into the store, just days after a similar break-in.

A Blenheim vape shop owner says he is scared and unsafe as his business has been raided twice in three days.

Karn Bir, owner of Hot Boxx, said he arrived at his central Blenheim shop on Monday morning only to find the door had been ripped from its hinges and his shop ransacked.

It was the exact same scenario he found himself in just three days earlier, when an estimated $3000 worth of vaping products had been taken.

Bir said police thought it could have been the same suspects involved as from the previous burglary.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Blenheim Hot Boxx owner Karn Bir is feeling unsafe after finding his vape shop raided a second time in three days.

“It happened again, the same as it happened with the last one, same things taken,” Bir said.

“The police came to see the (CCTV) footage, and they’re trying to catch the guys ... I’m feeling bad, not safe.”

The two recent burglaries brought the total number since the store opened in June last year to four, Bir said.

He said he thought more CCTV cameras were needed in central Blenheim’s nearby streets to help prevent such crimes taking place.

“There are no cameras in the whole area, and it’s now happened for the fourth time – two times in three days,” he said.

“I feel bad, I feel scared, and it’s not good for business. This time I’ve lost between $1500 and $2000.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Police dust for fingerprints at the Charles St shop on Friday morning.

Bir said the frequency with which his store had been targeted had made his insurance more expensive, and he lost business after each burglary because the shop had to close.

“I’m just waiting for the police officer to take the fingerprints and stuff, and then I’ll have to clean up and will open again, but it’s very inconvenient,” Bir said.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a burglary at a Charles St property about 10.45pm on Sunday.

“Police also responded to a report of a burglary at the same commercial premises about 9.30pm on Thursday March 16. At this early stage of enquiries, regarding last night, it is too soon to confirm if the incidents are linked,” the spokesperson said.