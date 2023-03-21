Alleged sexual abuser Sean Smale told cops boys who came over 'could do whatever they wanted'

Sean Victor Tipene Smale faces allegations he groomed and abused three different boys in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

When police asked Sean Smale​ why young boys visited his house, the man now accused of sexual abuse had an answer.

“They could do whatever they wanted to do. Drink, watch TV, smoke cigarettes, without anyone passing judgement or telling them they couldn’t do it”.

At the time, in the early 2000s, the boys were aged between 12 and 13. Smale was in his 30s.

Smale’s answers to police were shown to the jury of six men and six women at Rotorua District Court on Tuesday, where Smale is facing six charges of grooming and sexual abuse, relating to three complainants.

The allegations against the Rotorua man date from 1997 to 2004.

One of the charges, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, is a representative charge, meaning it is alleged it happened more than once.

In video of a September 2017 police interview, the jury saw Detective Jonathon​ Brady ask Smale about allegations he had abused a then 12-year-old.

Smale told Brady boys would visit and drink alcohol, and sometimes run around with their clothes off.

None of this behaviour was “weird or unusual”, he claimed.

He also admitted to occasionally sharing a bed with the complainant, claiming it “wasn’t weird, strange or uncomfortable”.

“I mean if it was a strange kid I didn’t know, yeah maybe, but I knew [him] by then,” Smale said.

When Brady pressed Smale as to why he had young boys at his house, he said “company”.

“They were good company, and funny.”

Smale denied he had abused the boy, and also claimed the then 12-year-old “wasn’t a docile little mouse”.

“I couldn’t see him letting anyone do that to him,” he said.

Stuff Sean Smale is on trial at Rotorua District Court, where he faces six allegations of historic child sex abuse.

Smale ended the almost hour-long interview asking by telling Brady “I’m trying to think what his motive is here?”

“Can’t think why, what he gets out of it?”

Ahead of the interview video, the court also heard in-person evidence in person from a second complainant.

The jury had also seen this man’s police video interview, in which he revealed he tried to kill his own father because, in his confused state, he blamed him for the abuse.

He had claimed Smale abused him in a shower when he was 11 years old.

In a series of heated exchanges, Smale’s lawyer Steve Gill, said his abuse claim was “a total fabrication”.

He also questioned the man about a later consensual sexual relationship he admitted he had with Smale.

”But then you went on and had a full-on sexual relationship with the guy. Why on earth would you do that?”

The man replied: “I was groomed”.

Gill said the man had made up the allegation due to “terrible embarrassment” about his sexuality.

”You want to blame someone for your sexuality,” he said.

”I was an 11-year-old kid mate,” the complainant replied.

He said he had blocked out the abuse, and that a later confrontation saw Smale tell him it simply did not happen.

He said a later event, which cannot be reported for legal reasons, “shocked me to the core”.

“It flooded back, everything he’d done to me,” he said.

“I had to bury it to make something of my life... what happened to me was not right, what he did was not right.”

The trial continues.