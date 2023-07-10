A rampaging gunman so dangerous he needs nearly a decade in jail

Terrified Kapiti residents had shots fired at them and had to hide from a gun-wielding robber who broke into their homes, ran from police and took a jogger hostage during a meth-fuelled three-day rampage.

Jogger Claire Mules​ tried to talk Maia Crawford Rongonui​, 32, down after he forced her into the car at gunpoint, demanding she drive, but she managed to crash the stolen car and get out before police swarmed it.

Rongonui went on a crime spree for several days in October 2021 that saw residents of the Kāpiti Coast confronted by the drug-crazed man who sometime apologised and ranted at them, while waving a shotgun.

Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson​, while acknowledging Rongonui’s dreadful upbringing and meth addiction, jailed him for nine and a half years - saying reports said he was so dangerous that his personal circumstances had to yield to the need to protect the public.

READ MORE:

* Residents and police shot at, man charged with kidnapping after alleged rampage

* Jail for the pair who robbed, stripped and bashed a man in Wainuiomata

* Police swoop across Wellington region in meth raids linked to Headhunters gang

* Kapiti Coast armed robber's clothes sought by police



Rongonui had pleaded guilty to 30 charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, using a firearm against police, dangerous driving, discharging a firearm threatening to kill, theft and entering agricultural land with intent.

The judge praised the bravery of the jogger and others confronted by a man with a gun calling it unbelievable.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Judge Bruce Davidson has jailed shooter Maia Rongonui for nine and a half years.

Rongonui’s trail of destruction.

Between October 3 and 17, Rongonui broke into Masterton’s Copthorne hotel, taking a handbag and trying to use a stolen money card, burgled four rural properties, stole petrol from a service station and tried to steal two cars. He took another and was seen driving dangerously and failed to stop for police.

At one Levin property he stole the keys to a car while the 86-year-old victim slept. It was only when the victim was woken by a noise and got up to use the bathroom the man realised the car lights he could see leaving were from his own car.

But it was on October 22 he started his days’ long rampage, stealing several cars in Wairarapa before driving to a rural property to steal food. A brief confrontation with the resident did nothing to deter him.

Instead, he went to another house where he took three guns and ammunition from a gun safe, along with jewellery, a chainsaw and petrol.

By October 24 he was in Paraparaumu when he was seen by police speeding in Peka Peka. He still had a gun.

He went to a house and disturbed an elderly couple, David and Pamela Shand​, who were in bed, brandishing the gun, threatening to shoot them, yelling “give me your money or I’ll shoot you.”

Rongonui took their cellphones and demanded the keys to their car.

He told Shand to come with him but eventually left him.

Police tried to block him, but he stopped the car, reversed and pointed the gun at them. As they backed off he drove across a farm, getting stuck.

He walked off to another house where the occupant saw him coming and challenged him then went to call police. Rongonui saw the occupant on the phone. He fired a shot at him.

The next day Rongonui knocked on the door of a Waikanae address and confronted Neville Clark​ with a gun asking for car keys.

Clark quickly shut the door and called to his wife to call the police.

Rongonui could see through part of the door and fired at Clark - shooting through the door at him shattering windows.

He tried to get in through the door and the victim, fearing he would get in, gave him the car keys and refused to go with Rongonui.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Waikanae resident Lynore Oakley’s lifestyle block was one of several Huia Street properties that Rongonui entered carrying a gun.

He drove off but pulled up alongside a cyclist and pointed the gun at her.

Rongonui spotted police ahead at a road block and he pointed the gun at jogger Claire Mules​, forcing her into car and ordered her to drive while holding the gun on her. She managed to drive the car into a bush to stop it.

Rongonui got into the back seat, still pointing the gun at her but then allowed her to get out.

Judge Davidson said the offending over that weekend would have to rate amongst the worst he had seen for many many years.

Rongonui has an extensive list of priors - 100 convictions - violence, burglary and thefts. He also had sex abuse convictions against a tourist quashed by the Supreme Court.

His lawyer Phyllis Strachan​ said before that conviction was quashed he spent time in prison which set up the rest of his life, with criminal associates and a methamphetamine addiction that he is now clear of.

She asked for a greater discount to give Rongonui hope during a long jail term.

”He has realised how terrifying it was for those people who came his way during that spree,” she said.

Among the worst I have ever seen

Judge Davidson said the offending over that weekend would have to rate “amongst the worst I have seen.”

However, he said interestingly when each of the three victims who met him at a restorative justice meeting heard his backstory and determination to get help, they began to see he was not the monster that appeared in their lives two years ago.

At an earlier hearing Davidson had said it was only a matter of luck and sheer bravery that no one was killed.

Rongonui’s words to the victims

Rongonui read a statement to the victims saying he was deeply sorry for hurting them the way he did.

“At the time I was angry at the world for the hurt and pain. I was blocking out responsibility with drugs so I couldn’t feel anything.”

He said he understood if they couldn’t forgive me.

“I wanted was love and be loved. And ultimately to be happy. If I could take it all back I would.”