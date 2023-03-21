Man appears in court in relation to fatal Southland crash that killed 75-year-old woman

A man has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in court on charges relating to a fatal crash in Lochiel, Southland. (File photo)

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a fatal crash in Lochiel, Southland, that killed a woman last month.

Police released the name of the woman who died in the crash on Tuesday. She was 75-year-old Dorothy Violet Roberts, of Winton.

The man, who was expected to apply for legal aid, was remanded without plea when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

He was also given interim name suppression and remanded on bail, and is expected to reappear next month.

Last week, police released a statement saying they had arrested and charged a person after a fatal crash on State Highway 6 near Lochiel on February 25.

READ MORE:

* Teen arrested for allegedly ramraiding Invercargill store with stolen car

* Teenager among two arrests after alleged aggravated robbery in Mataura, Southland

* Southland road toll spike: six deaths in two months highlights dangerous behaviours

* One dies and two others injured in crash north of Invercargill



The man was arrested on two drink-driving related charges.

Three people were injured in the crash and taken to Southland Hospital.

One of the people, who was in critical condition after the crash, had later died in hospital.

Last week, a person was still in hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.