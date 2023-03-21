Public figure alleges he was blackmailed after sexual encounter

A man has been charged with blackmailing a public figure.

A public figure alleges he was blackmailed by a person he had sex with.

The Canterbury-based figure, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, lodged a complaint with police following the encounter late last year.

He alleged there had been a dispute over payment, and that he was blackmailed.

Stuff understands the person the public figure had sex with has worked as an escort.

The accused first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in December charged with blackmail, and was granted name suppression.

They have pleaded not guilty, and the case is working its way through the courts.

It’s understood the accused has written to the head of the organisation the figure is associated with and raised concerns about his conduct.

On Tuesday, the public figure declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to comment given the matter’s before the court,” he said.