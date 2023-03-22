Pedestrian killed by runaway Dunedin truck named

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash, involving a runaway truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian killed by a runaway truck in central Dunedin can now be named.

Connor Harley Latty, of Dunedin, died when he was hit by a truck on Police St, on Friday about 8am.

Family paid tribute to the 20-year-old in a death notice: “Words cannot express the heartache we feel, that Connor didn’t have time to follow his dreams”.

“Thoughts of Connor, will always bring beautiful memories and smiles to family and friends.”

Latty is understood to have been walking to his work, Repco, at the time of the crash.

The police investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, but is understood to centre around whether the driver of the Parks’ truck did not apply the brakes while it was parked outside a Dunedin automotive store on Carroll St.

The truck hit multiple vehicles before stopping near the Repco store, where Connor Latty worked.

The truck and trailer later rolled down the incline, crossing two major roads and crashing into four parked vehicles.

After crossing Princes St and the State Highway on Crawford St, the truck and trailer stopped outside the Repco store.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash in Central Dunedin on Friday morning.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Parks general manager Stuart Gerring said everyone was shocked by the accident.

“What has happened today is a tragedy for all involved and this is the first incident in the 30 years my family has owned the company.

“On behalf of Parks, I extend our very sincere condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian, who died in the accident.

“I also wish to acknowledge the assistance given by members of the public first on the scene and all the emergency services, who attended.”