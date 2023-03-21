'You are disqualified for the rest of your life', judge tells repeat drink driver

A judge has disqualified a third-time drink driver “indefinitely”, telling him he will not be able to drive unless he convinces Waka Kotahi he is fit to hold a licence.

Ajay Majhi, 28, was sentenced in Nelson District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of drink driving, and driving contrary to a zero alcohol licence.

Majhi has two previous convictions from 2018 and 2019, resulting in a fine and a supervision sentence, the court heard.

On November 24 last year, Majhi crashed his car on Quebec Rd, Nelson. It was the early afternoon, and members of the public alerted the police.

READ MORE:

* Farmer fortunate to not hurt himself, passenger after drunkenly pulling out in front of milk tanker

* Drink-driver's 'chicken-egg' scenario with losing his licence



A breath test returned a reading of 1085 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, four times the legal limit of 250mcg. However, due to his previous convictions, Majhi was subject to a zero alcohol licence at the time.

Majhi’s lawyer, Luke Acland, said his client was willing to complete community work sentence at the weekend, outside his work hours.

A pre-sentence report said Majhi drank at weekends, consuming up to 24 beers.

“The court doesn’t much care how much you want to drink, that’s your problem,” Judge David Ruth told Majhi, who received his sentence with the help of an interpreter.

“But if you choose to drive after drinking that much, the court is very concerned.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF This video was shot in 2016, when plans were revealed to crack down on drink drivers by making alcohol interlocks mandatory for New Zealand's worst offenders.

Ruth disqualified Majhi from driving indefinitely.

“You are disqualified for the rest of your life until you prove to the director of [Waka Kotahi] that you are a fit and proper person to hold a driver’s licence.

“Unless you do something very serious about your drinking, I don’t think it likely that you will drive a motor vehicle in this country for a long, long time.”

Although the police prosecution recommended a start point of imprisonment, Majhi’s living situation precluded electronic monitoring, Ruth said.

He sentenced Majhi to 200 hours of community work, and 12 months supervision. He was ordered to attend an alcohol and drug programme.