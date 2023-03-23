Youth violence sparks community meeting with MP, schools and police

Youth on youth assaults are causing anxiety in the Nelson community of Stoke. (File photo)

Concerns from the community of Stoke about youth assaults have prompted a meeting between Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, police, schools and youth services.

Boyack, who organised the Friday night meeting, said she had been contacted by parents of children in the area who had concerns around “quite antisocial behaviour” of some youth in Stoke.

She said she had heard reports of incidents of young people being assaulted by other youths, poor behaviour at the swimming pool, and poor behaviour on school grounds.

“That's probably the biggest concern for me as young people actually being physically violent towards other young people,” Boyack said.

She wanted to reiterate that it was a small group involved in the incidents, however, the issue was “causing people some anxiety”.

Boyack said her office had had a “flurry” of calls this year with concerns, and when she posted on Facebook, received a “strong response” from the community.

At the meeting, which Whanake Youth would also be attending, Boyack said the goal was to be able to have a conversation where people could share some of their concerns, and also to brainstorm a few ideas to “try to deal with it in a constructive way”.

“What we are seeing at the moment is issues that are in the community spilling over into the schools and our schools are left dealing with some pretty challenging situations.

“So part of it is, how can we as a community actually step up a bit and put some more support in around some of these kids and some of these families … [to] try to reduce some of the incidents that are occurring.”

She also wanted people who were living in the area to feel safe. Another topic to address was making sure schools and organisations “had clear lines of communication” with the police.

On Monday, a Stoke school published an online newsletter asking students to aim for “zero physical behaviour incidents” over the next two weeks.

While incidents sometimes took place on a school or a council owned property, it wasn’t the fault of the school, Boyack said.

Asked if intergenerational poverty was the cause, Boyack said she would want to be careful about “absolutely placing that at the heart of it”.

“But it can be part of that, I would absolutely acknowledge that.”

A lot of families were struggling, so another facet of the meeting was looking at ways the community could step in and support them, she said.