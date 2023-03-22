Beach Haven attack: Teens plead not guilty to murder of Joshuah Tasi

Two teenagers charged with the murder of Joshuah Tasi​ in Auckland’s Beach Haven have pleaded not guilty and will go to trial.

The boys, aged 17 and 14, were arrested in the Far North after the March 3 incident and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via video link.

Defence lawyer Marie Taylor-Cyphers entered not guilty pleas on the duo’s behalf and sought continued interim name suppression.

Name suppression was opposed by prosecutor Alysha McClintock.

Justice Timothy Brewer set a four-week trial down for May 2024 and a name suppression hearing was also set down for April 26.

The pair were remanded in a youth facility.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd after a two-car crash at about 7pm on March 3.

Tasi’s family previously thanked those who stayed with him in his final moments.

“No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought.

“It is comforting to know that he was not alone.”

His family released a statement saying they were “deeply shocked and hurt” by Tasi’s death.

“We are still finding it difficult to navigate through all the emotions and feelings around the nature of his passing and event leading up to it,” the statement said.

They said they wanted to shed light on all the good that Tasi brought to the world.