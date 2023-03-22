Power expert for defence says alleged murder victim Michael McGrath home at crucial time

Power expert Ron Beatty giving evidence in the trial of David Benbow who is alleged to have murdered his lifelong friend Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017.

An electricity expert says power usage shows Michael McGrath’s house was occupied when the Crown alleges he had left, soon to be shot.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown says McGrath was still alive at 9am on May 22 as borne out by CCTV footage of him driving towards Benbow’s address at 8.54am and a sighting of Benbow and McGrath together about 9am.

In opening, the Crown said power consumption at McGrath’s address dropped after a spike in usage between 8.30am and 9am, indicating he had breakfast and then left to help Benbow.

However, this week the Crown’s power expert admitted making a mistake and the spike actually occurred between 9am and 9.30am which the defence says shows McGrath was still at home.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Charles Benbow allegedly shot Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017, angry at McGrath sleeping with his ex-partner and the splitting of assets.

Energy consultant Ron Beatty, giving evidence for the defence, said McGrath’s meter showed he had used 1kWh (1 kilowatt-hour is the amount of energy it takes to run a 1000 watt (or 1kWh) appliance for one hour) in the period between 9am and 9.30am on May 22.

The records showed McGrath used electricity in his premises at that time and “he was actually there”.

After a comment from Justice Jonathan Eaton, Beatty said he couldn’t say who was using the power. The 1kWh was not being used to heat the hot water cylinder because the electricity provider had turned off hot water heating to McGrath’s house between 8.26am and 9.27am due to a need to reduce load throughout the power system, he said.

A bump of usage around 12.30pm that day was consistent with McGrath’s usage on other days, so it was “very likely” McGrath was home making lunch.

Power usage showed McGrath was definitely not at home after 5pm on May 22.

supplied Missing man Michael McGrath at Halswell New World on Friday May 19. He was last seen two days later.

In cross-examination by prosecutor Barnaby Hawes, he agreed a disclaimer on his report said commentators should be careful to use power usage to draw conclusions on occupancy or absence of or from a dwelling.

Asked how the use by him of terms like “definitely” and “categorically” fitted with the disclaimer, Beatty said he could be conclusive about some things.

The cross-examination was paused and will continue on Thursday.

In other evidence, James Green, a civil engineer, said he worked on earthworks to create a wetland sanctuary located on the Little River Rail Trail between Tai Tapu and Motukārara near the Halswell River in 2020.

The Crown alleges Benbow may have disposed of the body around that area.

His company had guidelines on what to do if workers made an accidental discovery such as human bones. Environment Canterbury conducted an archaeological briefing on site.

During the work no staff had notified a discovery of interest, he said. They had dug down to about a metre and never worked during the night.

The trial is in its sixth week and evidence is expected to finish this week.