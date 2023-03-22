Woman who forged prescriptions from Gore Hospital sentenced

A woman who was working as a contractor at Gore Hospital has pleaded guilty to forging a prescription. (File photo)

The identity of a woman who forged prescriptions from Gore Hospital will remain a secret, at least for now, after she was sentenced in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and 125 hours’ community work after she pleaded guilty to forging a document (a prescription) to obtain property, and using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (a prescription), on September 29. Two other charges were withdrawn by police.

An application for final name suppression was declined by the judge, but immediately appealed by the woman’s lawyer, and will be heard in court on April 6.

On Wednesday, the court heard that the woman had access to the patient database at Gore Health, where she was employed as a contractor.

On August 19, 2022 she accessed the database and the medical records of a male patient. She issued a prescription for 26 capsules of tramadol, with 11 repeats under the man’s name, signed the name of a doctor who worked at the hospital on it, and presented it at a local pharmacy.

She returned to the pharmacy for repeats on five separate occasions and in total received 140 tramadol capsules.

On September 29, 2022 she again accessed the database and tried on four separate occasions to print another prescription for 16 codeine tablets with two repeats. She tried to print the document four times, but the printer jammed.

Another employee restarted the printer on a separate occasion and the four prescriptions printed.

When approached about the prescriptions, the woman resigned immediately.

The woman was represented in court by solicitor Bill Wright, who said the woman was assessed to be suffering from moderate to severe substance addiction, had a troubled back round of abuse and trauma, had previously self-harmed and had a physical disability.

He said the offending was ‘’handed to the woman on a plate’’ and her addiction meant she was affectively ‘’like putting a wino in charge of a bottle store’’ in her place of work.

Wright said the offending was not sophisticated.

The drugs were for the woman’s own use, and she had engaged with a psychologist when the offending was discovered.

Wright sought final name suppression and a discharge without conviction for the woman.

However, Judge Russell Walker said accessing the database was a serious breach of trust and there was premeditation in the offending.

While the publication of the woman’s name may cause her and those associated with her some anxiety, it would subside, he said.

He declined both applications, but Wright sought leave to appeal the application for final name suppression and must file an application by April 6.

In December, Gore Health Ltd chief executive Karl Metzler said the woman was a contractor for the organisation, and was not an employee.