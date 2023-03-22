Police find man wanted in relation to Queenstown assault

Police have found a man wanted in relation to an assault at a Queenstown bar in the early hours of Tuesday.

A person wanted in relation to a Queenstown “violent assault” has been found after a member of the public recognised him from a Facebook post.

Police made an appeal after the incident at a venue on Church St in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Just after midnight, a man received a laceration to his neck and required medical treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

A picture of a man who officers wanted to locate was circulated on social media and the person was identified.

READ MORE:

* Police want help to trace man after 'violent assault' at Queenstown bar

* Fisherman touched 'countless people's lives', family say

* Five arrested after drug busts in Central Otago, Queenstown



“Police would like to thank the public for their support and assistance, it is always appreciated,” Detective Sergeant Miriam Chittenden.

A man will be appearing in the Queenstown District Count on March 27 in relation to the matter.