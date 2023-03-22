Police find man wanted in relation to Queenstown assault
A person wanted in relation to a Queenstown “violent assault” has been found after a member of the public recognised him from a Facebook post.
Police made an appeal after the incident at a venue on Church St in the early hours of Tuesday.
“Just after midnight, a man received a laceration to his neck and required medical treatment,” a police spokesperson said.
A picture of a man who officers wanted to locate was circulated on social media and the person was identified.
READ MORE:
* Police want help to trace man after 'violent assault' at Queenstown bar
* Fisherman touched 'countless people's lives', family say
* Five arrested after drug busts in Central Otago, Queenstown
“Police would like to thank the public for their support and assistance, it is always appreciated,” Detective Sergeant Miriam Chittenden.
A man will be appearing in the Queenstown District Count on March 27 in relation to the matter.