Man fled from police for more than 50km before his tyres were spiked

Police followed a man for 52km in South Canterbury on Wednesday before using road spikes to catch him.

A man driving a vehicle with no license plates failed stop for police on State Highway 1 near Winchester, a small town north of Temuka, about 2.15pm.

The driver fled from police before crashing 52km away on Winter St in Asburton after police deployed road spikes.

“The vehicle was not pursued, instead police followed at road speed,” the spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries related to the incident.

A 28-year-old man is to appear in the Timaru District Court on April 4.

His charges are still being determined because there “will likely be a few”, the spokesperson said.