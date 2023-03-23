Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty, claims she was assault victim

Liz Gunn spoke to her supporters outside the Manukau District Court ahead of her appearance.

Prominent conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn has pleaded not guilty to assault, trespass and resisting police charges after she was arrested over an incident at Auckland International Airport.

She also asked the judge if CCTV footage could be released as she claimed it would show she was the assault victim.

“I would never be violent to another person,” Gunn told Judge Richard McIlraith.

Police previously said they were called to the airport on a February evening, after a report of an assault.

READ MORE:

* Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn reportedly arrested and charged



Gunn, who is listed as Elizabeth Jane Cooney​ on court documents, is charged with assault, resisting a police officer and after being trespassed from Auckland Airport, refusing to leave.

Jonathan Clark​, a camera operator, is also charged with resisting police and trespass.

Gunn and Clark both appeared at the Manukau District Court on Thursday.​

Their lawyer, Jeremy Bioletti, entered not guilty pleas.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Liz Gunn spoke to supporters ahead of her court appearance.

Gunn was remanded on bail with conditions, including not to associate with the assault complainant and not to threaten or use violence against any person or property.

During the hearing Gunn asked the judge whether she could “apply for the CCTV footage to be released in the name of justice?”

The pair will next appear in court in June.

Gunn spoke to supporters outside the court ahead of her appearance, with some of them present in the courtroom with her, including Destiny Church’s Hannah Tamaki.

She then spoke to her supporters again after her court appearance.

“Thank you everyone for coming. Really I am nothing and nobody,” she said.

“I have stood for the truth because I believe journalism is a sacred profession.

“We are absolutely innocent,” Gunn said.

Gunn and Clark were at the airport to greet a family arriving from Tokelau for the latest conspiracy cause célèbre, according to posts on Telegram.

Gunn is best known for quitting her job on TV1’s Breakfast show live on air in 2001.

She disappeared from public view before re-emerging in 2021 with a video stating her opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, which she likened to rape.

She has since become a prominent figure in New Zealand’s online conspiracy theory community and was the parents’ most unrelenting and prominent supporter in the Baby W case.

She regularly reports on issues involving children and vaccines.