Defence expert backtracks on key evidence to Benbow murder trial

Power expert Ron Beatty giving evidence in the trial of David Benbow, who is alleged to have murdered his lifelong friend Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017.

An electricity expert giving evidence for the defence in the David Benbow murder trial has reversed his key finding after getting new information.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown says McGrath left home in his car before 9am on May 22 as borne out by CCTV footage of him driving towards Benbow’s address at 8.54am and a sighting of Benbow and McGrath together about 9am.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Charles Benbow allegedly shot Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017, angry at McGrath sleeping with his ex-partner and the splitting of assets.

Beatty previously told the court a spike in power usage at McGrath’s address between 9am and 9.30am on May 22 showed someone was at home making breakfast in the period, evidence which fundamentally undermined the Crown case.

He said the spike could not be due to McGrath’s hot water cylinder automatically drawing on power to reheat the water because energy company records showed hot water cylinders in his street had been turned off between 8.26am and 9.27am.

However, on Thursday Beatty said that after getting information provided by the Crown on Wednesday it was now clear the energy company turned on hot water heating at McGrath’s address at 9.11am.

A spike of 1kWh between 9am and 9.30am was therefore either caused by a bar heater going or by the hot water cylinder drawing on power to heat the water to its thermostat temperature, he said.

supplied Missing man Michael McGrath at Halswell New World on Friday May 19. He was last seen two days later.

Someone could have been home or not during that time, he said.

He had not considered load shedding in his report because he didn’t think it relevant to the question he was asked for his expert opinion on.

He hadn’t realised the significance of the power evidence to the trial and had made no inquiries about load shedding on the day at energy company Orion.

Neither had he considered police evidence about McGrath’s movements.

The trial is in its sixth week and evidence is expected to finish this week.