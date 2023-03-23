Murder victim's mum tries to claim some of a payout awarded to killer

Colleen Burrows was kidnapped and murdered in 1987. (File photo)

The mother of a murdered teenager has had $15,000 emotional harm reparation taken away on appeal, but is allowed to take her fight to the Court of Appeal.

Ida Hawkins’ 16-year-old daughter Colleen Burrows was murdered in 1987 in Hawke’s Bay.

One of the killers, Sam Te Hei, was later a prisoner in a restrictive regime that failed to meet minimum conditions for prisoners and breached their rights. Te Hei sued the Department of Corrections and was awarded $17,664 compensation.

Before he received any of the money his victims were able to make claims against it before the Victims’ Special Claims Tribunal.

Hawkins claimed for exemplary damages intended to punish Te Hei and for emotional harm damages.

The tribunal awarded her $15,000 emotional harm but declined to order exemplary damages.

Both sides appealed against the tribunal outcome.

In a decision issued from the High Court last November Justice Matthew Palmer overturned the emotional harm reparation.

He said the tribunal could make awards only if the basis for the claim could have succeeded under general law. Hawkins could not have sued Te Hei for emotional harm so the tribunal should not have made the award it did, the judge said.

The tribunal had been right to refuse to award exemplary damages, he said.

He dismissed Te Hei’s complaints about “procedural defects” in the tribunal.

But in a more recent decision the judge gave Hawkins permission to take a second appeal, to clarify the law and decide if it was correctly applied.

Te Hei has indicated he will also be asking for a second appeal on his points that did not succeed the first time round.