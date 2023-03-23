Man charged with manslaughter of 78-year-old appears in court

A man has been remanded on bail after appearing in the Invercargill District Court on a charge of manslaughter.

An Invercargill man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 78-year-old man.

The 44-year-old man, who was given interim name suppression, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday morning.

No plea to the charge was entered and the man was remanded on bail to reappear on April 18.

The man’s bail conditions included not to associate with witnesses and not to go to or enter the Newfield Tavern.

* Manslaughter charge laid after man dies after altercation in Invercargill car park



The charge relates to an altercation with the victim, Douglas Watson, in the car park of the tavern on January 28.

Watson died on February 1.