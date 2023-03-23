Real estate agent's assault on partner sparks 'escalating' string of offences

When his partner bent to spit into the sink, Ben Blair pushed her head against the wall.

After a real estate agent assaulted his partner, his offending “escalated”, resulting in a string of charges.

Ben Loris Blair, 28, was sentenced in Nelson District Court on Thursday on nine charges including several assaults, breaching a protection order and resisting police.

Blair’s offending began in July 2020 with an assault on his former partner, at his grandfather’s house, the court heard.

Blair and his partner had argued. While brushing their teeth, Blair pushed her head against the wall as she bent to spit into the sink.

Then, he pulled her by her arm with such force she fell to the floor. She got up and went into the lounge, where the couple’s young child was sleeping. Blair followed her and forcibly tried to remove her engagement ring, before shoving her in the chest and hitting her cheek and lip with his cellphone.

The woman called to Blair’s grandfather for help. Instead, he joined Blair in verbally abusing her, using racist terms, as she called the police. Then the two men blocked her as she tried to leave the house.

She suffered swelling, redness and bruising to her face, a bump on her head, and swelling and bruising to her ring finger.

Reading her victim impact statement in court, the woman said she was once “brave, courageous and confident”.

Now, she was sometimes scared to stay home alone, and had installed security cameras.

“I believe him capable of killing me.”

The emotional abuse had eroded her self-esteem, and she was seeking help for one of her children who was showing signs of trauma.

“I regret not having the courage or confidence to leave sooner.”

After the incident, police served Blair with a protection order. Last July, he breached this when his victim asked him to take one of their sick children to the hospital. In the car, the pair argued, and Blair began punching the steering wheel.

In October, Blair assaulted a man on Nelson’s Bridge St in the early hours of the morning. Contrary to bail conditions, he had been drinking. When he was arrested, Blair assaulted a police officer, telling him “I’m going to f***ing end you”. It took four officers to control him, and two were injured.

A month later, Blair, again intoxicated in the Nelson CBD, was arrested by police for breaching his bail conditions. At the police station, he again resisted police, one of whom he tried to bite.

Police prosecutor Bronwen Blackmore​ called Blair’s assault on his former partner “serious and prolonged”.

She raised Blair’s “sense of justification” in his actions, saying there was some “victim blaming”. However, he had arrived in court due to the consequences of his behaviour, she said.

Blair’s lawyer, Yvanca Clarisse, acknowledged her client’s offending, against the backdrop of a “challenging and stressful break up”, had “escalated”.

However, Blair had sought help for his alcohol use, and had accessed counselling and anti-violence programmes, she said.

He worked full time as a real estate agent, and had his employer’s support, she said.

Blair had been unaware he was not allowed to drink alcohol, Clarisse said.

Judge David Ruth said this was “nonsense”.

“You’re not a 5-year-old; you’re expected to know and abide by your bail conditions,” Ruth said.

“Until you get your temper under control, in tandem with keeping drinking under control ... if you come back the outcomes become more serious than they are today.”

Blair was sentenced to 150 hours of community work, and nine months supervision.