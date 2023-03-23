Man arrested after attempted robbery in Hamilton

A man faces charges including assault with intent to rob, and will appear in Hamilton District Court (file photo)

A man has been arrested and charged after an attempted robbery on Hamilton East business.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an attempted robbery at a commercial premises on Clyde St at around 12.05pm.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police took a 37-year-old man into custody a short time later.

He’ll appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on charges of assault with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm and further charges are being considered.