Irish driver avoids conviction after appeal from his boss in court

A young Irishman has avoided a drink-driving conviction after his boss appealed to the judge in court.

Charlie Foley, 18, appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 755mcg at Riversdale on February 18. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Foley told Judge Russell Walker he had been in New Zealand for five or six months to work and was heading back to Ireland in two weeks’ time.

Foley’s boss, Mark Sanson, then asked to address the court. He said Foley had been at a fundraiser at Riversdale, where he had donated $800, and after drinking alcohol he had decided to walk home.

His older workmates called him later in the evening wanting a ride home, and he drove a van to go and pick them up. In that short distance, he was stopped by police.

“You can’t put an old head on young shoulders,’’ Sanson said.

Sanson said he employed about 25 people from overseas to work for him. Foley was the youngest he had ever employed, and he was an excellent worker.

He had worked hard in Ireland to save the money to come to New Zealand in the first place. He wanted to employ Foley next season, but a conviction would be picked up by immigration, and he may not be granted a visa.

Judge Walker said Foley was most unlikely to repeat his mistake, and said a conviction was out of all proportion to the gravity or seriousness of the offending.

He ordered Foley to pay $750 to an appropriate charity, and disqualified him from driving for six months. A discharge without conviction would be entered when the donation was paid.