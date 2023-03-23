Poachers used fake tangi and hui to get customary fishing permits

Crayfish stocks around Mahia in Hawke’s Bay have been plundered by a man and daughter who obtained customary fishing permits by falsely claiming the kai was for tangi and hui.

Martin Te Iwingaro Ernest Paul, 49, and his daughter, Whareake Tamaku Paul, 26, both of Kawerau, were sentenced in Whakatane District Court this week after admitting a charge of selling 1449 crayfish between September 2020 and August 2021 on the black market for a total of $43,140.

The pair were caught following a major Fisheries New Zealand investigation into the illegal harvesting of thousands of crayfish from Mahia Peninsula, using falsified customary permits. The crayfish was sold on the black market throughout Auckland, Kawerau, Tauranga, Gisborne, Wairoa, Mahia and Napier.

Fisheries New Zealand regional compliance manager Jodie Cole said local iwi and marae leaders had no knowledge or involvement in the offending and are also victims of the deception.

READ MORE:

* $1 million in fines for Chatham Islands black market pāua and crayfish operation

* Tyre mountain racks up $200,000 legal bill for ratepayers

* Illegal sales of Marlborough crayfish to rest home residents busted



“The blame for this offending lies squarely with the defendants,” Cole said.

Martin Paul was sentenced to nine months’ home detention. His daughter was sentenced to eight months’ home detention and 100 hours’ community work.

Cole said the offending involved Martin Paul providing details of a fake hui or tangi to a fisher, who would use the details to obtain permits from marae “yet these so-called events were a work of fiction and the marae or venue contacts had no idea their facilities were being named on permits”.

Bill Kearns/Stuff Mahia, in northern Hawke’s Bay, was the site of the plunder. (File photo)

“Whareake Paul was considered the accountant and took charge of managing orders and payments into family accounts. They were on-selling the crayfish for prices ranging from $25 to $60, depending on the size,” Cole said.

Attention was drawn when it was discovered that Whareake Paul was selling raffle tickets for a large seafood prize via a Facebook group.

“Neither the Pauls nor the fisher had quota to take crayfish from Mahia and they were motivated solely by financial gain,” Mr Cole says.

The Pauls sold nearly 1500 crayfish. Most of the sales were to other members of a syndicate who were also sentenced for their roles in the collection, or buying and on-selling, of the illegally harvested crayfish to whanau and friends.

David White stuff.co.nz Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker announces an inquiry into the fishing and processing industry, particularly with regards to the use of migrant workers.

They include Dean Hemi Karepa, 29, who was ordered to do 180 hours’ community work, Terri Aroha Wetini, 44, who was ordered to do 100 hours’ community work, Urukapuarangi Benita Waretini, 47, who was fined $3000, Wowi Hineahoana Ioane, 42, who was ordered to do 40 hours community work, Ebony Mihi Paul, 25, who was ordered to do 60 hours’ community work, Barbara Anne Ririnui, 53, who was ordered to do 80 hours’ community work, Conrad Jensen Whakangaroa Rarere, 33, who was fined $1500, and Stacey Maria Arohanui Savage, 51, was ordered to do 70 hours’ community work.

There are others who are yet to appear in court.

“These crayfish were being sold at an extremely low price. If you’re offered seafood at a price that appears too good to be true – assume it was probably harvested illegally. We’d advise not to buy it, and to let us know,” Cole said.