Car sightings, missing jersey and three petrol station stops - CCTV crux of David Benbow murder case

A montage of clips from around the Halswell and Tai Tapu areas on May 22, 2017, the day the Crown alleges David Benbow murdered Michael McGrath.

As evidence closed in the David Benbow murder trial, it became even clearer that critical CCTV footage will play a central role in the jury’s deliberations.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

On Friday, a CCTV specialist giving evidence for the defence said footage relied on to support the Crown case was unreliable and should not be used for vehicle identification or to draw conclusions.

The Crown relies on CCTV evidence to support its narrative that McGrath left home in his blue Subaru station wagon before 9am on May 22, as confirmed by CCTV footage of him driving towards Benbow’s house at 8.54am.

A pivotal sighting of the two men on the morning of May 22 by port worker Stephen Robinson is supported, the Crown alleges, by CCTV footage of Robinson driving his white Toyota Allex near Candys Rd about 9am.

SUPPLIED At 3.23pm on May 22, 2017, David Benbow was seen at the Challenge service station in Tai Tapu. The Crown alleges he then headed towards Akaroa to dispose of Michael McGrath's body.

Further CCTV footage of Benbow at various service stations on May 22 will also be important to the case as the footage places him at certain location during the day.

The footage shows Benbow wearing three different outfits on the day and in some footage he is wearing a large baggy jersey that the police have been unable to locate.

David Horsburgh, a former security intelligence operative and detective sergeant, said he had gone through the CCTV footage obtained by the police which purported to show McGrath’s car heading towards Candys Rd and Robinson’s car near there on May 22.

He said the footage taken by a camera in Wales St, near Candys Rd that was said to show McGrath’s blue Subaru was very poor.

It was difficult to look at the vehicle to see its grill design and the footage did not contain enough information to draw a conclusion the car was consistent with McGrath’s.

George Heard/Pool Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

From the footage provided to him, the car was a dirty brown, not blue. The mag wheels on McGrath’s car had a black mark in the middle of the spokes but the mark was not present on the footage.

Footage taken by a camera at the New World supermarket on May 22, which the Crown said showed a vehicle consistent with McGrath’s, about 45 seconds on from Wales St, had significant issues, he said.

The car was 156m from the New World camera and the footage fell well short of the standard required to make a vehicle identification. The features shown could apply to many vehicles, he said.

As for the footage of Robinson’s car, he remained concerned about the time stamps on it because he hadn’t been able to authenticate them.

The camera that recorded the footage was pointed directly into the sun, which made any analysis problematic, and the image recorded was 44m away.

The footage was so compromised by sunlight it was difficult to draw any conclusions from the clips used by the Crown, he said.

supplied CCTV specialist David Horsburgh says CCTV evidence relied on by the Crown in the David Benbow trial is unreliable.

The identifiers used by the police to say the vehicle was consistent with Robinson’s Toyota Allex were inaccurate and unreliable, he said.

In cross-examination by Crown counsel Barnaby Hawes, Horsburgh said in preparing his image booklet for the case he had used a smoothing process and not the raw footage. He agreed that forensic analysis should not involve modifying data. It was “appalling” police had not realised 2.5 hours was missing from the Trices Rd camera footage, he said.

“I’m suggesting there is other relevant footage that the police have not even viewed.”

Queried about his comment the car captured by the Wales St camera on May 22 appeared dirty brown, he agreed the Wales St camera had filmed a blue car at 8.54am on May 22.

He said distance would explain why a black dot on the mag wheels was missing from footage taken by the high grade New World camera of McGrath’s car in the days before May 22.

Supplied Michael McGrath's blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon was caught on CCTV at critical times, the Crown says.

He still believed the white car shown on the Trices Rd footage had a black band (which Robinson’s car did not have), and the black band was not an artificial effect of how the images were recorded.

In other evidence Glynn Evans said he had known Benbow since his 20s and had a loose friendship with him. Benbow was a very good father and the kids doted on him as much as he did on them.

”Dave was a really nice guy. He was really caring person. He was amenable and didn’t like confrontation.”

Benbow had been concerned about the separation because Green was “a bit of a drinker” and he was concerned about what might happen with the children.

He had never seen Benbow violent or angry and tended to de-escalate conflict.

The defence reached its final witness on Friday and barring an upset, the Crown will close its case before the jury of five women and seven men on Monday. The defence is expected to give its closing address on Tuesday and Justice Jonathan Eaton will sum up on Wednesday.