Trio who shot-up house in gangland revenge plot spared jail

A police forensics marker by a bullet hole in the window of a Tawa house, which was the scene of a gang related drive-by shooting.

Three of the men involved in the shooting up of a Tawa house in retaliation to an earlier shooting in Wellington’s CBD have been sentenced – and no-one has gone to jail.

On Friday, Porirua District Court Andrew Nicholls​ sentenced three of the five men involved and said the group had been in town at a celebration and after a run in with a gang, saw another of their number shot.

The victim of that incident was taken to hospital and it was not expected he would live.

The judge said after being up all night, first drinking at the celebration then at the hospital, and the shock, the idea of retaliation came up.

The five men got into a white stationwagon, with a loaded pistol and sawn off shotgun, the morning after on April 23, last year.

The pistol was fired six times at the house, going through the walls, or through a window into the ceiling. An occupant was narrowly missed.

PARLIAMENT TV Justice Minister Kiri Allan speaks in the House on a proposed law that will allow police to seek 14-day warrants to search multiple homes, during a gang conflict, for weapons.

Police stopped the stationwagon a short time later and found the guns inside.

The judge gave a 22-year-old man a discharge without conviction and said he had worked for it, doing counselling. He had pleaded guilty to possessing both weapons.

A 27-year-old and 28-year-old were both given home detention - of 10 months and 11 months.

Both had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol and shotgun and reckless discharge of the pistol.

The police considered the 22-year-old was a passenger in the car and the other two were who police considered responsible for the shooting, the judge said.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff The aftermath of a shooting in Wellington, and Tawa.

Judge Nicholls said he took into account they had shot at a residential house in the early morning when people would be home.

“The results could have been so much worse,” he told them.

He acknowledged all three were reacting to an extreme event and the emotion involved.

Lawyer for the 28-year-old, Jason Owers, said his client was a party to the shooting. He was not a gang member but knew them.

Two other men – both of whom are asking for discharges without conviction have been remanded until June.

The judge granted permanent name suppression for all three, saying publicity would undermine the good work they had done for rehabilitation and getting their lives on track.