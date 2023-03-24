Wellington murder trial off for another year

Rau Tongia, 33, died in December 2020 and the trial of those charged is now due in May 2024. (File photo)

The group charged after the killing of Rau Tongia in the Wellington suburb of Karori in December 2020 will now not stand trial until May next year.

Their trial was to have begun in May this year, after having been adjourned in April 2022 to allow time for evidence to be sourced overseas.

However, a judge at the High Court in Wellington on Friday gave several reasons for delaying the trial, including that another woman had recently been arrested and charged with murder, bringing the number of defendants to six.

The woman who made her first court appearance on February 1 has name suppression in the meantime and would not have been ready for a trial starting in May, Justice Rebecca Ellis said.

Also the six weeks originally allocated for the trial was now thought not long enough but could not be extended this year. Eight weeks was allowed for the 2024 fixture.

It was also possible the defendants might not all stand trial together.

The defendants face charges ranging from murder to being an accessory after the fact to murder.