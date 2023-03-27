Driver jailed for manslaughter after man jumped from van, fearing his life

Mesi Teo was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Monday.

The mother of a Cambodian man who died after jumping from a moving van, fearing for his life, is haunted by the pain of her son’s death.

Kimleang Youn died from his injuries nearly a month after the incident in Māngere in April 2021.

The driver of the van, Mesi Teo, had only been out of prison for seven days when he tried to get more methamphetamine out of Youn, a man he’d met that day.

On Monday at the High Court at Auckland Teo was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment by Justice Michael Robinson.

Teo was found guilty of manslaughter and failing to stop to ascertain injury. He continues to believe he was unfairly convicted.

“It’s unlawful, sir.”

NZ Police/Supplied Kimleang Youn, 28, died in hospital.

Justice Robinson said Teo’s actions were opportunistic.

“The evidence is clear that you were driving the van, and you made Mr Youn to feel so scared that he opened the door to get out of it.”

Justice Robinson also disqualified Teo from driving for four years.

Youn’s family observed the hearing via a video link, with his mother’s victim impact statement read.

“I strongly believe the pain will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.

Youn’s mother said she felt like she was “struck by lightning” when she received the phone call from the hospital.

Seeing Youn’s body lying lifeless in the hospital confirmed her worst nightmare.

“How cruel can a person be to be remorseless for his wrongdoing?”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Justice Michael Robinson sentenced Mesi Teo at the High Court at Auckland.

Teo stole Youn’s future, his mother said.

“I only have a picture of him to talk to and hug. My life will always be filled with regrets and guilt for not being able to protect him.”

Prosecutor Rob McDonald said Youn must have been so frightened that he felt safer to leave a moving vehicle than stay in a van with Teo, fearing violence after Teo began patting him down, looking for methamphetamine.

McDonald said Teo was domineering and took advantage of Youn’s good nature after he offered him money for petrol and to share methamphetamine.

When Youn told Teo he didn’t have any more of the drug, he turned to violence to control the situation as he’d done in the past, McDonald said.

McDonald said Teo “stood over” Youn for methamphetamine.

Youn was then seen falling from the van and suffered severe head injuries.

NZ Police/Supplied Kimleang Youn feared for his life when he jumped from a van.

At trial, Teo said the police case against him was false and misleading, and they had planted evidence.

On Monday, Teo, who acts for himself, again said the evidence that helped convict him was unreliable.

“Now they’re trying to shove something down my throat that I didn’t commit.”

Teo said he turned to drugs after his mother died, but he’d been clean for two years and was trying to rehabilitate himself.

Standby counsel Todd Simmonds said there had been a lack of planning and lack of physical violence in this case.

He submitted there was a pat down and exchange of words before Youn exited the vehicle.

The court heard Teo arrived in New Zealand from American Samoa when he was 8 and had an unsettled upbringing.

He’s spent time in care after mixing with the wrong crowd.

For the past 20 years, Teo has spent most of his time in and out of jail and has been somewhat “institutionalised”, Simmonds said.

After the verdict, detective senior sergeant Kepal Richards said the guilty verdict was acknowledged by Youn’s family.

“I would like to acknowledge the police staff that worked on this investigation, all of whom showed great professionalism in what was a difficult investigation,” Richards said.