One of New Zealand's most notorious killers denied parole again

The murder of Kylie Smith shattered the small Otago community of Owaka. Thirty years on, the ripples from the tragedy are still felt today.

A man who raped and murdered a schoolgirl 32 years ago has again been turned down for parole after he was found to pose a high risk of violent or sexual offending.

Paul Bailey, 58, shot and killed Owaka teenager Kylie Smith in 1991 when she was 15 and carefully hid her body in dense bushland.

He eventually confessed to the killing and was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Bailey has now served 22 years in jail, and has continually been denied parole.

At his latest hearing in Christchurch on February 27 it was revealed that Bailey is attempting to be deported back to the United Kingdom rather than be released on parole in New Zealand.

The parole board report also showed Bailey had a positive drug test last June, and has been found with a vape and a sharpened object while in prison, leading the board to say his ongoing rule-breaking behaviour was “of concern”.

David Hallett/Stuff Bailey – pictured here at a previous hearing – continues to pose a high risk of violent and sexual offending, the parole board heard.

A psychologist’s report from February stated Bailey is at high risk of both violent and sexual offending and would need a long-term progression to the outside community if he was to leave jail.

Bailey’s victims told the board he was manipulative and dangerous, and he had shown no remorse. They don’t want him to be released in the South Island.

The board said it continued to have concerns that Bailey has not yet addressed his violence.

“We remain concerned about this when reading the information we have about the three lots of offending, including the rape and murder, the attempted rape and the sexual offending against a 12 to 16-year-old ... Mr Bailey is continuing to display unstable behaviour and has no release proposal.”

supplied/Stuff Kylie Smith was accomplished academically as well as being a talented sportswoman.

Kylie’s mother Dawn Smith has always maintained Bailey should never be set free.

“If he gets out we are all in trouble,” she told Stuff before his last parole hearing in 2021.

Bailey will get another chance for parole in January 2025.