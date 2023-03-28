SPCA staff 'utterly shocked and saddened' by loved dog's 'disturbing' death

The SPCA has described Polar’s death as “utterly” shocking.

Chris Purcell’s lifetime companion was found dead just 100m from his Christchurch home, after an incident that left SPCA staff “utterly shocked and saddened”.

Polar, a friendly 6-year-old white border collie/mastiff, did not normally wander, but found a gap in the fence of Purcell’s Aranui property early on Monday, where a tree had been removed.

Purcell did not realise his mate – who went with him to every building site he worked on – was missing until he read a community Facebook post indicating a white dog with a Space Invaders collar had been found dead nearby.

By the time Purcell walked from his Pages Rd home to Breezes Rd, SPCA staff had removed the dog, who was microchipped. Thirty minutes later, he received a call from an inspector with the heartbreaking news that it was Polar, and he had died.

Later in the day, after an autopsy, Purcell found out Polar had bled out after receiving a 10cm-long stab wound that cut his spleen.

Purcell was at a loss to understand why someone would hurt Polar, and angry that he died from such violence.

“All my neighbours love him,” he said through tears. “He watches everyone going past the house and all he ever wants is a pat. He was a beautiful natured dog.”

Polar’s mate and Purcell’s second dog, Carley, 7, was also struggling with losing her companion. She wouldn’t eat her breakfast and huddled close to Purcell until he took her around to a friend’s place.

“She’s quiet,” he said.

Stuff Polar with his best mate Carley.

Purcell was arranging for Polar to be cremated, but said he could not bring himself to see his body because of the way he was attacked.

He planned to take Polar’s ashes to the beach with his friends, before scattering them at a remote hut in the bush.

But for now he wanted answers, especially why a person would treat an animal so cruelly.

“I mean, he wouldn’t have even barked at anyone.”

SPCA inspectorate team leader Sam Cairns confirmed they received a “disturbing call” about a much loved pet named Polar who was found dead in a car park about 50m off Breezes Rd in Aranui.

TVNZ SPCA Rescue follows SPCA Inspectors as they work to help abused and abandoned animals around Aotearoa.

Cairns said the autopsy revealed the dog had suffered a traumatic injury from a sharp object that penetrated his abdomen and caused him to die from blood loss.

”Our thoughts go out to Polar’s family who are understandably devastated to lose their boy.”

Cairns said SPCA staff were “utterly shocked and saddened” by the event, and were seeking information from anyone who saw anything suspicious between 5.30am and 7.30am on Monday.

“Polar was a large white dog, and he would have been easy to spot.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 03 349 7057 and leave a message, or email haylie.tewnion@spca.nz, he said.