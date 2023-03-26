Thief breaks into couple's home while they are inside and drives away in their car

A thief broke into a couple's Christchurch home while they were inside and stole thousands of dollars worth of items - plus keys they used to take their car.

A brazen thief broke into a couple’s home and stole thousands of dollars worth of items including keys he used to take their car – all while they were in their bedroom.

The man, wearing a red hoodie and black cap, was caught on camera looking through a window to see where Hana Saemon-Beck and Craig Beck were before he broke in.

The couple had locked up and were making their way to bed on Saturday night at their home in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

The bedroom lights were on, the TV was playing and Saemon-Beck had just got into bed at 10.40pm when the thief broke in.

It wasn’t until the following morning when she went to get her purse that she realised it was gone.

“I thought Craig had moved it. I thought he’d played a joke on me,” she said.

She went out to the driveway to look for the purse in her car but could not find it – and at the time did not register her husband’s Toyota Prius was missing.

Supplied The thief was undeterred by the couple’s security lights and cameras.

When she went back inside she realised her bag and laptops were also gone.

Beck went outside and saw his car had been stolen.

The thief had walked inside and taken the car keys off a hook, along with Beck’s bag of his army work gear and a wallet.

“We were awake the whole time. Our house is not big, but he was so brazen, he did not care,” Saemon-Beck said.

They checked the camera footage to find the man had been skulking around the property, undeterred by the security lights and waited until they were out of sight.

“I think he had been casing the house while we were there. We were awake – we can see from the camera that we were still turning our lights on and off,” she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Hana Saemon-Beck, pictured with her husband Craig Beck, says she no longer feels safe in her own home.

They are unsure how the man got in but said they always lock the doors.

“We were sure we had locked the door, but it could be an easy lock to break,” Saemon-Beck said.

The stolen laptop and bag had files and a memory card containing years of photos they could not get back.

But it was the violation – a man casually coming into their home while they were in the next room – that unsettled them.

“It’s two steps from the door to grab the keys, five steps to grab the rest. He was in no rush at all. How can someone just not care?

“What if I had got up to get a drink and he was there? I worry what would have happened,” Saemon-Beck said.

With the TV on, the couple heard nothing. The Prius, creating almost no engine noise, was a silent getaway car.

“I’ve always felt safe here, but now I don’t. I’m going to be on edge. That’s not great, to be in your own house and feel you’re not safe,” Saemon-Beck said. “This is supposed to be our safe space.”

The couple reported the burglary to police, a spokesperson saying they had received the report.

“This report has been received by police and is currently in case assessment ahead of being assigned to investigations staff,” the spokesperson said.