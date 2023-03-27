Feelings of jealousy, anger and betrayal at heart of Michael McGrath's murder, Crown says

A montage of clips from around the Halswell and Tai Tapu areas on May 22, 2017, the day the Crown alleges David Benbow murdered Michael McGrath.

Murder-accused David Benbow was driven by jealously and anger when he planned the murder of his lifelong friend Michael McGrath, Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes has told a jury.

“Jealousy and anger are amongst the oldest and well understood motives for violence including murder and we call these crimes, crimes of passion. In these emotional states people do things that maybe entirely out of character,” he said.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

“This is a case where human nature sits at the heart. The Crown says through a process of judgement, of logic, common sense and knowledge of human nature the plight of Michael McGrath can be determined,” Hawes said as he closed the Crown case on Monday.

Benbow’s distress level rose when his suspicions that Green and McGrath had become lovers were confirmed at the end of April 2017, Hawes said. He felt McGrath had stabbed him in the back by starting a relationship with a partner he still loved and wanted back.

“In this case there is a very clear and obvious motive for Mr Benbow to do harm to Mr McGrath.

“Now Mr Benbow may not previously have been a violent man. He may have been a good father, a teddy bear, but this is not inconsistent with him also murdering Mr McGrath in the unique circumstances he found himself in May 2017.

David Charles Benbow was charged in September 2019 with the murder of his childhood friend Michael Craig McGrath, more than two years after McGrath went missing.

“This is a case where your knowledge of human nature should play a part... Mr McGrath’s disappearance is not explicable by anything other than foul play. The only question is who has done this?

“Mr Benbow is either responsible for Mr McGrath’s disappearance or the victim of an unlikely and otherwise inexplicable combination of circumstances. It’s not lightning striking twice in the same place. This is lightning striking in the same place over and over again.”

Hawes listed several circumstances – including Benbow turning off his CCTV cameras so his movements weren’t recorded, and his missing firearm – as unfortunate coincidences if he was innocent.

Benbow had told police what he had done the day before May 22 in great detail, but could provide hardly any details of his movements on May 22 itself and May 23, Hawes said. He made a trip to the dump when he had alternatives and urgently needed a jump start kit on the night of May 22 in the context of McGrath’s car having a failing battery.

Barnaby Hawes gave the Crown's closing address on Monday in the trial of David Benbow.

It was also strange that McGrath had sought out social contract with McGrath despite his anger at hearing Green and McGrath had become lovers.

“The Crown says Benbow had the means, the motive and the opportunity to do this. There is no other reasonable explanation for Mr McGrath’s disappearance than foul play.”

He said the defence would attack a sighting by port worker Stephen Robinson of Benbow and McGrath standing outside Benbow’s house about 9am on May 22.

However, the witness had been consistent about what he saw and had reconstructed the time and date from other records.

“If you accept that Mr Robinson did see David Benbow and Michael McGrath and the blue Subaru at this time outside Candys Rd then this is obviously highly incriminating evidence.”

The sighting was supported by CCTV footage of a vehicle that was consistent with Robinson’s car.

The defence closes on Tuesday.