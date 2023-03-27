Promising sportsman's prospects improve after brush with drugs, the Mob and the court

A shotgun was fired three times in a Hutt Valley house, during retribution for a drug robbery. (File photo)

A promising young sportsman has been discharged without conviction after a gang shooting in retribution for a drug deal gone wrong.

The defendant’s name was suppressed when he was sentenced, via an audiovisual link to his new home overseas.

As an 18-year-old he had been dealing the drug Ecstasy. He was not a gang associate but the young man with him was in the Mongrel Mob. They were robbed when they went to make a sale in January 2022, Justice Francis Cooke said at the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

The defendant’s companion told Mongrel Mob members what had happened and retribution was planned.

The defendant stayed in the car when three others went to a Hutt Valley house where three rounds were discharged from a shotgun. One man suffered about 20 wounds to his left side, the judge said.

Police tracked the car that the defendant and the others were in and it was eventually stopped with road spikes.

The judge said the defendant had been out of his depth and frightened of the others involved.

But there was nothing to suggest he wanted to be personally involved in the shooting.

David White/Stuff Two more men are awaiting sentence on charges resulting from the shooting. (File photo)

He pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated burglary. His mother paid a bond so he could leave the country while the charge was still pending.

He had established himself in a new country, had promising careers in two sports and also had a regular job.

The judge said the defendant had made a very serious error that jeopardised his life in New Zealand but he had put himself in the best position to make a new life.

However, that new start would be at risk if the defendant had to return home to serve a sentence. It was not in the public interest for that to happen, the judge said.

He discharged the defendant without conviction, having found the direct and indirect consequences of a conviction were out of all proportion to the seriousness of what he had done.