Youths questioned over crime spree that left commercial premises vandalised and police car damaged
Five young people have been questioned by police over a spree of destruction in Christchurch in the early hours of Monday, including damaging a police car.
Police believe the youths may be connected to at least two events, including a commercial premises in Papanui having its windows and doors smashed at 4.40am.
Around three hours later, a stolen car they are understood to have been driving was spotted in the Huntsbury Ave area.
When police attended, the occupants damaged a police car and another vehicle while attempting to flee.
A police spokesperson said there were no injuries, but interviews were ongoing.