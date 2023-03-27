Youths questioned over crime spree that left commercial premises vandalised and police car damaged

Police have questioned five young people after a crime spree saw the windows and doors of a commercial premises smashed and a stolen car used to damage a police vehicle. (File photo)

Five young people have been questioned by police over a spree of destruction in Christchurch in the early hours of Monday, including damaging a police car.

Police believe the youths may be connected to at least two events, including a commercial premises in Papanui having its windows and doors smashed at 4.40am.

Around three hours later, a stolen car they are understood to have been driving was spotted in the Huntsbury Ave area.

When police attended, the occupants damaged a police car and another vehicle while attempting to flee.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries, but interviews were ongoing.