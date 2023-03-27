'I'm going to burn you if you piss your pants again' - hot spoon punishment leaves boy, 4, disfigured

"I'm hoping that you really understand the harm that you have caused your son," Judge Denise Clark told the woman.

Warning – Story contains disturbing content

A Hamilton woman has pressed a spoon that had been placed in boiling water onto the skin of a four-year-old boy as punishment for wetting his pants.

The 24-year-old woman cannot be named as she was granted permanent name suppression by Judge Denise Clark in order to protect the identity of the victim.

She was sentenced to 18 months of intensive supervision when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to injure.

The woman is the boy’s biological aunty, but had been his whāngai mother since he was about 10 months old.

The charge stemmed from an incident that happened about 4pm on July 17 last year when the woman was at home with the boy and other family members.

The youngster had urinated in his pants a number of times during that day which, according to the police summary of facts on the case, had left her feeling frustrated.

She said to him: “Please use the toilet. It’s right there. I’m going to burn you if you piss your pants again.”

The boy urinated in his pants again. The woman then placed a spoon into boiling water, before applying the spoon to the boy’s upper pelvic area.

After burning the boy, the woman put him in the shower with cold water running.

Her partner wanted to take the youngster to a doctor, however the woman refused as she did not want anyone to know what she had done. Instead, she waited until the next day before buying Sudocream and kawakawa balm, which she applied to her victim’s wound.

The police summary does not reveal how her offending was revealed to the police, but it does note that she told her arresting officers she was really tired and frustrated because the boy did not normally wet his pants.

“She acknowledged what she did was wrong and appeared genuinely remorseful.”

In court, the woman’s counsel Glenn Dixon said the youngster was now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

“There can be no excuses for an injury such as this ... [however] she has demonstrated commendable insight and taken commendable steps.

“In this case, she has done all she can.”

This included attending therapy and parenting courses, and forming a “safety plan” if she ever experienced such frustrations in future.

A sentence that would assist with this was necessary, Dixon said.

“She needs intensive rehabilitation and this can be effected by intensive supervision.”

He asked that a proposed condition of sentence that the woman not be allowed to associate with the victim without the prior approval of the Probations Service be waived.

“This is a four-year-old boy who is missing his mum ... It is in the child’s best interests that she continue a positive relationship with her son.”

Judge Clark took note of letters of support from the woman’s family, which she had submitted for consideration.

“They describe a person who is very caring, who would do anything to help others ... You are otherwise a good mum.”

However, the judge said she had to temper those descriptions with the gravity of the crime.

“I’m hoping that you really understand the harm that you have caused your son.

“You and your whanau have been working hard, but this can never happen again.”

She took a starting point for sentencing of two and a half years in jail. She deducted 25% to reflect the woman’s guilty plea, 10% for her youth, and 20% to reflect the steps she had taken to rehabilitation.

This led to a jail term of 13 months and two weeks, which she converted to 18 months of intensive supervision.