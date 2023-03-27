CCTV of ramraid involving dozen people 'like watching a movie'

It took a dozen people just a minute to steal over $10,000 worth of product from a Christchurch vape shop.

CCTV footage from Vapeology showed not only the extent of the damage caused by a 3.30am ramraid on Sunday, but the organised nature of it and the number of offenders, according to owner-operator Katrina Huang.

“It looked very coordinated... as we watched [the CCTV] it looked like you were counting sheep,” she said.

“They all had bags, wore similar clothes. They weren’t even talking to each other, just took the stuff and left, like they’d done it before.”

Huang said at least $10,000 worth of vape related product had been stolen, but they were still counting.

The cost of repairing the displays, windows and doors was unknown as she was still waiting on quotes.

She was “speechless” at how it took less than a minute for the vehicle to successfully ram her store, and nearly a minute exactly to raid it.

She had an alarm system and was notified instantly, but did not attend until daylight. On Monday, she and her staff set to cleaning up, and said they all felt traumatised.

“It’s a small business, it means a lot to us,” she said.

Vapeology/Supplied Vapeology had multiple CCTV cameras, capturing all sides of the Sunday morning chaos.

Although Vapeology had a sister store in Riccarton, there weren’t enough hours available to cover all of her staff.

Huang had reached out to a company who could supply security doors, but was yet to hear back and was worried it could take weeks to secure the property. She said she would lose money every day she couldn’t reopen.

Huang said her customer base was a tight-knit community of reformed tobacco smokers, mostly between 30 and 50 years old.

Many had already offered their support. One had already forwarded her a screenshot– observed by Stuff – where someone is offering to swap a number of devices (the same brand that was stolen) for cash or cannabis.

Huang is concerned that because they appear young, they won’t be able to be prosecuted. She said a police officer confirmed as much to her directly, believing them to be teenagers with connections to other criminal activity.

“I know they might be young, but stealing candy from a dairy is different from an organised burglary.

“When you see them coming in [on the CCTV] it’s like watching a movie.”

Police have been approached for comment.