Photographer found dead in Otago cave may have drowned

Taieri Mouth, south of Dunedin, near where a body was found in a cave on March 1.

A woman found dead in a cave south of Dunedin nearly a month ago had possibly drowned.

The body of Rose-Anne Shaw was found in a cave at Taieri Mouth, about 35km south of Dunedin, about 11pm on March 11.

It is understood Shaw, who lived in the area and was a photographer, may have drowned.

Police initially reported the death as “unexplained”.

It has now been referred to the coroner.

Shaw, on her Flickr profile, wrote: “I spend as much time as I possibly can out there, looking for landscapes or birds or trees to photograph.”

One of her last photographs, uploaded to another social media platform, was of the coastline and was taken the week of her death.

After the discovery of Shaw’s body, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou placed a rāhui (temporary closure) on Taieri Mouth out of respect.