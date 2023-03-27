Car stolen from couple's home while they were inside found abandoned

A thief broke into a couple's Christchurch home while they were inside and stole thousands of dollars worth of items - plus keys they used to take their car.

A car that a brazen thief stole from a couple’s home while they were in their bedroom has been found abandoned in Rolleston, Christchurch.

The car was stolen by a man, wearing a red hoodie and black cap, who was caught on camera looking through a window to see where Hana Saemon-Beck and Craig Beck were before he broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

A police spokesperson confirmed the car was found on Sunday, but said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

Police had done forensic checks at the house, but did not get anything, Saemon-Beck said.

The car had also been forensically tested and the couple’s insurance company had taken it for assessment.

They had not seen the car but were told by police that Saemon-Beck’s work laptop bag and Beck’s army duffel bag, as well as some pens and army uniform, were strewn throughout the inside.

Saemon-Beck works at Citycare property and said her employer had been “so helpful” and sent a locksmith to have their locks changed because the keys the thief took had all the house keys.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Hana Saemon-Beck, pictured with her husband Craig Beck, says she no longer feels safe in her own home.

“It was a very unsettling night but at least now we know he doesn't have the keys to the house, and we're finding ways to secure the house better,” she said.

They had received calls and offers of help from people and were “so grateful” for the kindness shown.

The couple had locked up and were making their way to bed on Saturday night at their home in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, before the incident happened.

The bedroom lights were on, the TV was playing and Saemon-Beck had just got into bed at 10.40pm when the thief broke in.

Supplied/Stuff The thief was undeterred by the couple’s security lights and cameras.

It wasn’t until the following morning they realised they had been robbed.

They checked the camera footage to find the man had been skulking around the property, undeterred by the security lights and waited until they were out of sight.

It was the violation – a man casually coming into their home while they were in the next room – that unsettled them.

“I’ve always felt safe here, but now I don’t. I’m going to be on edge. That’s not great, to be in your own house and feel you’re not safe,” Saemon-Beck said. “This is supposed to be our safe space.”