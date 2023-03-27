Man arrested in relation to Ōtātara shop ramraid

A search warrant was executed on Sunday night, where the 27-year-old man was located and arrested.

A 27-year-old has been held in custody after being arrested in relation to the attempted ramraid of the Ōtātara Four Square at the weekend.

Southland area investigation manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird, said the man was arrested following a burglary around midnight on Saturday, where a vehicle was used to gain entry.

“A search warrant was executed on Sunday night, where the 27-year-old man was located and arrested and the motor vehicle used in relation to the burglary was seized,” Baird said.

The man appeared in Invercargill District Court on Monday on two charges of burglary, as well as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and other driving-related charges.

He was remanded in custody and expected to reappear on April 13.

On Sunday, shop co-owner Jimmy Robson said a person rammed the front door and the glass windows of the shop in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The tills are left empty and there was nothing there, the cigarettes are all heavily locked. The alarm was sounding so they left empty-handed,” he said.

Robson, who owned the shop with his wife, said it was the first time this had happened to them.

He said he felt “pretty gutted” about the extensive damage done.

The incident comes after two people were arrested on Friday in relation to a ramraid at the Pomona St Discount and Vape store on March 14. A third person, a 14-year-old male, was also arrested the day after the ramraid.