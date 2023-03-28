Hillsborough getaway driver sentenced after high-speed chase

Armed police and detective inspector Scott Beard are at the scene of an incident at Lilac Grove in Hillsborough, Auckland. (First published September 30, 2021)

When Brian Nati picked up an alleged gun-toting friend in his Honda Civic and fled from police, he didn’t know it would end with his passenger being shot by officers.

Nati was on Tuesday sentenced to eight months’ home detention for his role as a driver leading police on a high-speed chase along Auckland’s Southern Motorway and through residential streets in September 2021.

He previously pleaded guilty to using firearms against a law enforcement officer, careless use of a firearm, criminal nuisance and reckless driving.

Nati’s involvement lasted all of 12 minutes from when he picked up another man on the side of State Highway 1 near Princes St in Ōtāhuhu, according to court documents.

READ MORE:

* Hillsborough shooting: Man shot by police faces numerous firearms charges

* Hillsborough shooting: One man charged, another still in hospital over fleeing driver incident

* Man sentenced after driving 190kmh into oncoming traffic on Auckland motorway



Despite the police chasing the car with flashing lights, Nati continued to flee – hitting speeds of 170kph at one point.

Police tried to box the car in, but Nati’s passenger allegedly leaned out the window and pointed a sawn-off .22 calibre Mossberg rifle at them, forcing them to back off.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police swarmed Lilac Grove in Hillsborough when the pursuit came to an end.

Nati eventually got off the motorway at Ellerslie-Panmure where he hit another car, whose driver was allegedly also threatened with a rifle, according to court documents.

He then sped off at about 100kph through 50kph zones around Royal Oak and Hillsborough, driving down median strips and against traffic on the opposite side of the road.

Nati lost control of the car at one point, but after coming to a stop, again sped away from police.

In Hillsborough, he turned into a cul-de-sac, drove to the end of the road and down a driveway, where he stopped the car, got out and ran.

He was found hiding in a cave down a nearby bank.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A man was shot by police behind a house in Hillsborough.

Rather than flee, his passenger allegedly brandished a firearm at police before running to the back of a nearby house.

Police confronted him and he was shot, with bullets “hitting him multiple times in the torso”, according to the summary of facts.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He pulled through and his case is before the courts.

In her sentencing, Judge Karen Grau said Nati had taken the second chance he had been given, and his life was “going well”.

He was given reductions for early guilty pleas, rehabilitation work, time already spent in custody and his show of remorse.

“We don’t get a huge a mount of good news stories here, but this is one,” Judge Grau said.

“You got a chance on [electronically monitored] bail, you took that chance and did some serious work to turn your life around.”

He has been working as a driver for the Grace Foundation as part of his rehabilitation.

His licence was also suspended for six months.