Man and toddler pass unmarked police car at 150kph

A motorist was stopped after passing a police vehicle at 150kph.

A man driving with his 2-year-old child passed an unmarked police car at 150kph.

A police patrol car was on State Highway 1, near Henley south of Dunedin, when it was overtaken by another vehicle about 10.40am on Monday.

The 37-year-old driver was clocked travelling at 150kph as he passed the unmarked police car on the passing lanes, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and he was also issued with an infringement notice.

Bond said police were “out and about on the roads in both marked and unmarked cars”.

The excessive speed not only put the driver’s life at risk, but also that of his child and other motorists, Bond said.