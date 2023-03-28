Trio of shoplifters allegedly pocket more than $26,000 in stolen goods

An alleged shoplifter has been detained in Dunedin, the third over the last week who between them are believed to have stolen thousands of dollars of goods. (File photo).

Three shoplifters allegedly pocketed more than $26,000 of stolen goods in three separate incidents in Dunedin over the last week.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in relation to a number of offences, and was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court later the same day.

He faces six charges of theft, including allegations he stole about $2100 of food and clothing items, and that he also targeted a secondhand clothes shop, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A video from the shop shows the man allegedly targeting certain brands and rolling them up with the coat hangers on before walking out.

The store owner declined to comment.

Police also nabbed a 27-year-old man who had allegedly stolen about $21,000 worth of goods from stores around Dunedin, including clothing shops and supermarkets.

The man appeared in court on Friday.

Last week police also arrested a 43-year-old woman in relation to six thefts in the city, estimated to have cost the owners about $3500.

Bond said police were continuing to work with retailers, who were often able to supply good CCTV of offenders.

“People are easily identifiable, and we will continue to hold them to account.”

He said police often notice a spike in shoplifting offences prior to Christmas, with people “stealing to order”.