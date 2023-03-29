Dodgy tiny home builder's 'trail of destruction' cost victims at least $110,000

Tiny homes fraudster Gregory John Anderson, 60, has been jailed for causing at least $110,000 worth of loss in his dodgy business dealings.

A tiny home builder who repeatedly defrauded his customers and left a trail of financial carnage has been jailed.

Gregory John Anderson, 60, was the sole owner and director of Pro Machining Limited and Tiny House Trailers – NZ (THT) – companies that constructed small mobile houses (tiny houses) as well as trailers for tiny houses.

Anderson, who used a wheelchair following a pelvic injury late last year, was sentenced to two years and six months’ prison when he appeared in front of Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday on a charge of managing a company while being prohibited to do so.

Anderson had previously been convicted on a similar charge after his first bankruptcy in July 2013. He was adjudicated bankrupt for a second time in August 2017, but once again continued to trade.

An investigation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) into Anderson and his business dealings uncovered loss amounting to $110,000 for his victims.

This related to unpaid rent, unpaid accountancy fees, unpaid invoices for supplies and forfeited deposits for undelivered trailers, the summary of facts said.

Judge Tom Gilbert said Anderson had left a “trail of destruction”.

“People's lives and mental health have been blighted by you.”

Anderson’s victims would likely never see their lost money again, the judge said.

“One thing that surprises me is that there is no remorse on your part... somehow you view yourself as a victim in all of this.”

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Greg Anderson of Pro Machining in Nelson.

On March 22, 2018, MBIE sent Anderson a formal warning that “recent searches indicate you are currently trading as Tiny House Trailers – NZ” and to cease immediately, or he would be prosecuted.

Due to his bankruptcy status and previous conviction, he was prohibited from managing a company.

In May 2019, he was questioned by a MBIE investigator over his involvement with a new company Gia Visto Ltd, which was also involved in the building of tiny homes and had been paid $15,000 from Anderson’s previous company from “sold assets”.

Anderson told the investigator he was contracted to Gia Visto to do “welding” and “stuff like that”.

Gia Visto used the website previously used by Tiny House Trailers, and listed Anderson’s son Paul as the sole director and shareholder. The $15,000 was withdrawn by his son and paid to Anderson, which he then claimed went to creditors, but he could not identify any of them.

Several people bought tiny house trailers from Anderson between 2017 and 2019, the summary said.

They dealt with him directly at every step of the purchase, despite him being forbidden to do so.

Some purchases were straightforward. Others became problematic due to delays in completion.

He also entered into agreements with suppliers, such as $12,000 worth of steel, that was not paid for.

From May 2016 to January 2019 Anderson leased a commercial premises in Sockburn, Christchurch, registered to the newly incorporated version of Pro Machining Ltd, which has resurfaced since Anderson’s bankruptcy.

The landlord of that premises is owed $30,000 in unpaid rent. He was evicted in January 2019.

The official assignee had not recovered any funds or property for the benefit of creditors (Anderson’s victims) in his bankrupt estate.

Judge Gilbert said the prospect of any reparation being paid was very low due to Anderson’s financial status.

Anderson was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

“I would not consider home detention appropriate given when it was imposed last time, it had no effect on you, and your apparent lack of remorse,” the judge said.