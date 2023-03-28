Crown case like a cheap Easter egg, says defence in David Benbow trial

A montage of clips from around the Halswell and Tai Tapu areas on May 22, 2017, the day the Crown alleges David Benbow murdered Michael McGrath.

The Crown case against murder-accused David Benbow was marred by so many fatal flaws it was “a million miles” away from proving a murder charge, the High Court was told.

Mark Corlett, KC, in closing the defence case on Tuesday, compared the Crown case to a “cheap Easter egg”.

“Once you punch through, it’s hollow in the middle and the bits of the shell start crumbling into a pile,” he said.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, on the pretext of helping him shift railway sleepers. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

Corlett said if the Crown could not prove McGrath went to Benbow’s property on May 22, 2017, then the Crown’s theory that Benbow had the opportunity to murder McGrath suffered a fatal blow.

The Crown had relied on power usage evidence to say McGrath left home before 9am but that evidence had turned into a debacle after the Crown expert admitted making a mistake.

The one thing the experts agreed on was that if a spike in power usage at McGrath’s house between 9am and 9.30am was due to a draw on power to heat the hot water cylinder, it would not have needed another recharge between 12.30pm to 1.30pm when there were two further spikes in usage.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Marc Corlett, KC, pictured, has closed the defence in the murder trial of David Benbow with an address highly critical of the Crown.

Those spikes, he said, would have to be due to somebody using power, probably to make lunch.

“The Crown case is on fire in the dumpster because the electricity evidence they relied on was wrong, wrong, wrong. The only way my learned friend can deal with that problem is hurl a grenade into that dumpster fire and just pretend none of that happened.

“Why?... It’s because of where the electricity evidence cashes out... If one of those power spikes is hot water the other can’t be. He’s either there at 9-9.30 or he’s there between 11.30 and 12.30 or both.”

Corlett said the power evidence relied on by the Crown fitted nicely with CCTV footage said to be of McGrath’s car at 8.54am on its way to Candys Rd, and a sighting by port worker Stephen Robinson of McGrath, Benbow and McGrath’s Subaru outside Benbow’s house at 9am.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Benbow, pictured, is charged with murdering Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017, and should hear the jury’s decision this week.

However, the CCTV footage was of poor quality and a defence expert said a black cap on McGrath’s Subaru’s mag wheels could not be seen on the footage. A Crown expert had explained why that could be but the footage was a “million miles away” from proof beyond reasonable doubt, Corlett said.

Robinson’s evidence, which police had “panel beated” extensively, had allowed the Crown to present “a lovely little parcel to sell to the jury”, Corlett said.

But he had changed his dates and times several times and police had not explored whether he could have seen McGrath and Benbow on another day. It also made no sense for Benbow to greet McGrath on the road for everyone to see.

The hollow middle of the egg was evidence of the huge effort to find incriminating evidence through searches and scientific testing, Corlett said. The Crown had suggested Benbow had some sort of amazing ability to cover his tracks but in fact, nothing was found because there was noting to find.

SUPPLIED McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017, leaving $200,000 in his bank account.

The picture painted of Benbow as someone marinating in bitterness due to losing his love and then wanting revenge was a “fantastic story but a complete fable”, he said.

Benbow was not the overbearing, controlling ogre he was portrayed as, Corlett said. The evidence showed he was a quiet, hardworking, average bloke who did not like conflict.

“When you pull those threads together the idea that Mr Benbow was some ogre, dominating poor Jo Green is a great fable for the Crown and a necessary fable, but it’s just that.”

Benbow’s break-up with Green was unremarkable and property issues had been resolved quickly. Benbow was depressed and worried about his children, hardly the highly motivated person, meticulously planning a murder.

Evidence was lacking about whether Benbow actually knew about the relationship between Green and Benbow. The Crown said confirmation of the relationship had a profound effect on his client.

“The reason they use those words is they need to explain how Mr Softy suddenly turns into a murderer, apparently because a 7-year-old had seen Mum kiss Mr MrGrath.

“What you see is just a banal unhappily commonplace and unremarkable end to a relationship... It’s not in any way that Mr Benbow was sitting there marinating in bitterness spending his day callously plotting the demise of Mr McGrath and turning from some a big softy to some evil genius who killed and miraculously hid the crime.”

The trial continues.