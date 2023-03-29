Soldier acquitted over late-night altercation in pizza restaurant

Sal’s Pizza in the Christchurch CBD, where a fight took place between a soldier and a stranger.

A soldier has been acquitted of indecent assault and two counts of common assault after a late-night altercation in a pizza restaurant.

The court martial at Canterbury’s Burnham Military Camp heard two days of evidence before finding the man, who has name suppression, not guilty.

The Crown alleged a woman entered Sal’s Pizza on Hereford St, in central Christchurch, in the early hours of July 17 last year after celebrating her birthday with friends.

About 2.45am, after her friends had left, she crossed paths with the soldier for the first time, the Crown said.

The Crown said she ordered a pizza and sat down in a booth. A while later, the 35-year-old soldier came over and, allegedly told her “f… you’re hot”.

She said she responded politely, but did not want to invite conversation and he walked away.

She took a video of the man and sent it to a group chat with her girlfriends to complain about the “gross guy” who had just made a move.

After a few minutes, she alleged he returned to her booth, put his hand on her knee and slid his hand up her leg.

“I just felt disgusted. I felt violated and I also felt really angry that he felt that he could do that to me,” she told the court martial.

The accused is a member of the New Zealand Army. (File photo)

She responded with an expletive-laden “lecture” telling him off for his behaviour.

The soldier’s lawyer, Matthew Hague, told the court: “Even if the touch happened, and we’re not saying it did, we are saying there was a touch to the leg, in Sal’s pizza, late at night, music playing, people socialising, was not done in the circumstances of indecency.”

The woman collected her pizza and left, but then returned to confront the soldier again.

She told the court she felt an overwhelming sense of injustice and, in a bid to defend her honour, returned inside and punched him.

“I just wanted him to feel something other than amusement at my expense … and I know that was wrong but I just felt so awful.”

She said it was a “pretty decent hit”.

The soldier said he was blind sided and “absolutely rocked” by the punch to his left temple.

The Crown alleged he then threw the complainant onto a table and punched her, for which he was charged with two counts of common assault.

“All I remember is getting up and throwing punches … I did not know who it was that was attacking me, I didn’t know how many people were there, I just reacted instinctively,” the accused said in a military police interview that was played to the court.

After about 20 seconds of fighting, the soldier, then the woman, left the restaurant.

The accused said once he removed himself from the situation, he realised “crap, I’ve just hit a female”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The incident was discussed at a court martial hearing at Burnham Military Camp earlier in March.

The defence argued his actions were self-defence.

The woman suffered a black eye and bruising on her face.

The soldier said he had a minor cut and a bit of a bump on his temple, but it “wasn’t significant”.

After several hours of deliberation, the three military members (the Defence Force equivalent of a jury) found the soldier not guilty of all three charges.

The soldier was granted interim name suppression. His lawyer said if his name was published, it would “cause extreme hardship and endanger his safety”.

- Additional reporting by Carly Gooch