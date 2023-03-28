Student busted for turning Wellington flat into one-stop illegal drug store

Michael Li pleaded guilty to 12 charges of importing, supplying and possession of several different drugs. (File photo)

A Wellington university student was running a one-stop shop for drug retailing from his apartment, selling, cannabis, ecstasy and LSD.

Michael Li, 22, was given home detention – to live at the address he was running the online drug sale business from.

Li, who was selling both online and face to face, even testing the drugs to ensure they were a good product.

He was also importing ecstasy to sell.

He was caught early in January last year at one address then a second time during a search warrant at another home.

Wellington District Court judge Arthur Tompkins​ on Tuesday sentenced him to a year’s home detention, ordered the forfeiture of over $10,000 in cash seized and the destruction of his online equipment, including a laptop, phone and camera.

The judge said Li had already completed a substantial amount of community work ahead of his sentencing.

“It was drug retailing, akin to a one-stop shop for a variety of drugs.”

Li had pleaded guilty to 12 charges of importing, supplying and possession of several different drugs.

Li’s lawyer Phil Mitchell​ said his client had been candid with police and accepted responsibility and had learnt his lesson.