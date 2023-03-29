Man arrested for attempted kidnappings in Waikato

A man has been charged with three attempted abductions around the Waikato (file photo).

A man has been arrested after several kidnapping attempts around the Waikato region.

The 31-year-old was charged in relation to incidents involving attempted abduction in Paeroa and Huntly over the past three days and one incident in Hamilton in February, Waikato west CIBDetective Sergeant Simon Evans said.

Police have made extensive enquiries to locate the offender.

The man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, with further charges still being considered.

He’s due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

Evans said police will continue to provide the victims with ongoing support.